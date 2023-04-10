NAMRATA SHIRODKAR CANT STOP GUSHING OVER MAHESH BABUS LATEST PICTURE

Hyderabad: Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu are one of the most loved couples in the Telugu film industry. The duo often sets couple goals high with their social media PDA and Namrata's latest post gushing over her star husband screams the fact that they know how to keep the spark alive in their relationship.

For Namrata, the week started on a stunning note as she shared a picture of suave-looking Mahesh on Instagram. The former actor is clearly floored by Mahesh's latest look if the caption on her post is anything to go by. In the picture shared by Namrata, Mahesh is seen donning a blue suit and striking a stunning pose.

Sharing the picture, Namrata wrote, "Suit game on point!" followed by a fire emoji. Soon after she shared the picture, fans swarmed her comment section with fire and heart emojis. Joining Namrata in gushing over Mahesh's latest look, a fan wrote, "King of Tollywood ❤️🔥" while another said, "Greek God of Tollywood !!😎🖤."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in an upcoming film helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Tentatively titled SSMB28, the film will be arriving in theaters on January 13, 2024. The untitled film reunites Mahesh Babu with Trivikram after 12 years. The duo had earlier delivered a superhit in 2005 released Athadu while their follow-up outing Khaleja in 2010 was an ill-fated film.

Mahesh also has a highly-anticipated coming-up with SS Rajamouli. The upcoming film is tentatively titled SSMB29. The buzz has it that Mahesh and Rajamouli's upcoming film is an adventure drama inspired by true events. The film will go on floors once Mahesh Babu wraps up shoot for film with Trivikram.