Hyderabad: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, often rumored to be romantically involved, continue to keep their relationship under wraps. However, glimpses of their affection for one another occasionally surface through their social media interactions. Recently, Sobhita's comment on a workout video posted by Naga Chaitanya's fitness trainer has reignited the flames of speculation regarding their romance.

Taking to Instagram, Naga Chaitanya's fitness trainer shared a video of the actor sweating it out at the gym. While many fans flooded the comment section with compliments on his physique, Sobhita's comment, which simply read, "Excuse me??!" raised eyebrows. In the video, Naga Chaitanya can be seen putting in the hard work at the gym, all in preparation for his upcoming film, tentatively titled NC23.

Despite the persistent rumors, Naga Chaitanya has maintained a stoic silence regarding his alleged relationship with Sobhita. However, Sobhita addressed the rumors during a media interaction earlier this year, saying, "For those who speak without complete knowledge, I don't believe it's necessary to respond. When one is not in the wrong, there's no obligation to clarify things that aren't their business. Rather than engaging with half-informed statements, it's more important to focus on improving oneself, maintaining composure, and being a better person."

Naga Chaitanya's dedication to his craft is evident in his latest video, showcasing his commitment to his role in NC23. After two and a half years of hard work, he has transformed into a powerful character, impressing his fans with his appearance. The stylish actor has been spotted with long hair and a substantial beard, generating excitement for his new look. Naga Chaitanya has officially announced his next project with filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti, featuring Sai Pallavi as the lead, marking their second collaboration after Love Story. Produced by Geetha Arts, the film's production is yet to commence.

Naga Chaitanya's previous film, the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Custody, directed by Venkat Prabhu, did not fare well at the box office. Additionally, fans can anticipate his appearance in the OTT series Dootha, where he will be sharing the screen with Priya Bhavani Shankar and Parvathy Thiruvothu.