Hyderabad: There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Naga Chaitanya's 23rd film tight from the word go. The film was tentatively titled NC23. In the latest update, the official title of the movie has been unveiled as Thandel, which is also the name of Chaitanya's character. The makers also released the film's first-look poster of Naga Chaitanya from the film.

The poster shows Naga Chaitanya on a rugged boat in what appears to be a dangerous storm. He holds an oar in his hand and is dressed in a simple brown vest and trousers. From the poster, it is clear that Chaitanya will be portraying a leader of the fishing community in the film. The makers took to X (formerly called Twitter) to share the poster with a caption that read, "A leader is born to ride against the tide and time for his people; @chay_akkineni in and as #Thandel. The Birthday Celebrations of Yuvasamrat begin early."

Moments later, Chaitanya also shared the poster on his Instagram account and wrote in the caption, "#NC23 is #Thandel. A character I’m really looking forward to playing .. and a team I’m really fond of @chandoo.mondeti,@saipallavi.senthamarai,@ThisIsDSP and every one at @GeethaArts. Shoot begins soon :)" Reacting to the post, a netizen commented, "Waiting for a 200 club movie." Another wrote, "Super Anna. Advance Happy Birthday."

Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film will also have Sai Pallavi playing the lead role. The shoot will begin shortly, and Chaitanya is eager to embark on his Thandel journey. The film is bankrolled by Bunny Vas under GA2 Pictures with ace producer Allu Arvind as its presenter. Rock Star Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose the music.