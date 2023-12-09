Hyderabad: Actor Naga Chaitanya pins his hopes on the upcoming film Thandel with great anticipation, which is considered the most expensive project of his career. He diligently prepares for his role as a fisherman in the movie, set in the coastal region of Srikakulam. The film, which also stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead, was launched grandly in Annapurna Studios on Saturday. The film will go on floors this month and aims for a summer 2024 release.

During the Thandel launch, esteemed figures in Telugu cinema, Venkatesh Daggubati (Chaitanya's uncle) and Nagarjuna (Chaitanya's father) graced the occasion as special guests. The duo also extended their blessings to Naga, Sai, and the entire team for their venture into this exciting new project.

Preceding the ceremony, the makers posted a tweet announcing the beginning of this adventurous journey: "Setting sail to the adventurous voyage. #Thandel Muhurtham Ceremony on Dec 9th from 10.30 AM onwards at the Glass House, Annapurna Studios. Victory @VenkyMama Garu & King, @iamnagarjuna Garu, will grace the ceremony and bless the team."

Thandel, an action drama, is centered around the fishing community and is inspired by true events. Reuniting for the third time, Naga Chaitanya collaborates with director Chandoo Mondeti after their successful ventures Premam and Savyasachi. Sai Pallavi is selected as the female protagonist. Produced by Geetha Arts, Thandel will be released in multiple languages.

Recently, the team garnered attention as they visited Srikakulam, interacting with numerous fishermen and scouting filming locations. Devi Sri Prasad joins the Thandel crew as the music composer, while noted cinematographer Shamdat, known for his work in Uppena, is brought on board. Allu Aravind takes the position of presenter, and Bunny Vasu serves as the producer.