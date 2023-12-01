Hyderabad: Actor Naga Chaitanya's personal life seems to be a topic of discussion, despite his minimal presence on social media. Since his debut in 2009 with the film Josh, people have been curious about his romantic relationships, from the time he was dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu until their separation in 2021. During an interview with a newswire, the actor was asked if it bothers him when people speculate about his life. Read on to what he said.

Naga Chaitanya stated that he doesn't let the speculations about his personal life bother him anymore. He mentioned that those close to him already know the truth. He prefers to be recognized for his work rather than his personal affairs. By focusing on his craft and letting his movies speak for themselves, he aims to entertain the audience and create a lasting impression.

In several interviews, Naga expressed his utmost respect for his marriage to Samantha. Their love story began on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, and after years of dating on and off, they got engaged in 2017. The couple tied the knot in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies in Goa later that same year. Fans affectionately referred to them as ChaySam. However, in 2021, after months of speculation, both confirmed their separation via social media, just days before their wedding anniversary. Although there were rumors about Naga dating Sobhita Dhulipala, both refused to confirm the rumors.

Recently, Naga appeared in the bilingual film Custody, which received mixed reviews and a lukewarm response at the box office. He made his debut on the streaming platform with the Prime Video web series Dhoota, helmed by Vikram K Kumar. In the series, he portrays a journalist who follows clues found in newspaper clippings. His upcoming project, Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, will present him in the role of a fisherman for the first time in his career. He will be reunited with his Love Story co-star, Sai Pallavi.