Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of his debut in the world of OTT with the upcoming web series named Dhootha. During the promotions of Dhootha, Chay engaged in an insightful conversation, shedding light on various facets of his career and his upcoming projects.

In an interview with a webloid, Chaitanya enthusiastically discussed his fondness for web series, particularly highlighting The Family Man as one of his favourite shows that left a lasting impression on him. The series, directed by Raj and DK and led by the talented Manoj Bajpayee, captivated audiences with its intense narrative, featuring Samantha in a pivotal role during its second season, released in June 2021. Interestingly, it was around this time that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya publicly announced their separation.

Delving further into his professional journey, Chaitanya shared insights into his much-anticipated collaboration with Sai Pallavi in the upcoming movie Thandel, helmed by Chandoo Mondeti. The anticipation for Thandel has been rife right from the word go, given the successful previous collaborations between Chaitanya and Mondeti in films like Premam (2016) and Savyasachi (2018).

Thandel marks the second collaboration between Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi after their 2021 film Love Story. Expressing his excitement about this project, Chaitanya revealed his enthusiasm for working alongside a team that is close to him. Additionally, Chaitanya disclosed intriguing details about Thandel, emphasizing that the film would commence its filming in mid-December. He expressed his eagerness to portray the character of a fisherman, a role that represents a new and unexplored territory in his acting career.

Furthermore, Chaitanya divulged that Thandel draws inspiration from real events that unfolded in the village of Srikakulam, located in Andhra Pradesh. His admiration for the film's team—comprising acclaimed figures like producer Allu Aravind, director Chandoo Mondeti, and co-star Sai Pallavi—shone through as he highlighted the compelling nature of the narrative, considering it a story that demands to be told.