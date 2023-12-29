NAG ASHWIN ON KALKI 2898 AD TRAILER RELEASE EXPANDING PRABHAS STARRER INTO UNIVERSE

Hyderabad: Director Nag Ashwin recently discussed his highly anticipated project, Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, during an event at IIT Bombay. The makers have kept storyline under wraps, but Ashwin shared some insights at the tech fest. Among the event's highlights were Nag Ashwin's reply to trailer release queries and spontaneous call to Prabhas, prompted by a fan's request.

Regarding the roles of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas in the film, Ashwin didn't divulge much but assured fans that these celebrated actors would present roles unlike any they've portrayed before. Speaking about the stellar cast, Ashwin said that they all are "legends" yet humble and make the life of their director easy and are unified by their shared love for cinema.

The first glimpse and title of Kalki 2898 AD were unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July, heightening fans' anticipation for the film's trailer release. Ashwin hinted at a trailer release in the first quarter of 2024, keeping fans on the edge with the statement "93 days later," though it remains uncertain if this was a random number or a precise teaser for the Kalki 2898 AD trailer launch.

When asked about absences of dance numbers from Prabhas' films post Baahubali, Ashwin neither confirmed nor denied a dance sequence involving Prabhas and Deepika. Instead, he tantalizingly hinted at surprises for Prabhas' admirers within the film. During the event, Ashwin also dialed Prabhas at fans' request, allowing the actor to extend warm wishes to the tech festival attendees.

The production of Kalki 2898 AD has spanned over four years, presenting challenges in maintaining team morale and sustained engagement. Ashwin acknowledged the learning curve this experience provided him as a director.

Discussing the fusion of mythology and sci-fi genres in the film, Ashwin found the process of blending ancient powerful weaponry, as seen in epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana, with modern concepts intriguing. Regarding expanding the film into a cinematic universe, Ashwin expressed no current intentions to do so. The National Award-wining director, however, dropped a hint about the storyline, indicating its connection to both our future and past.