NAG ASHWIN HYPES UP PROJECT K WITH UPDATE FANS REACT WITH TITLE SUGGESTIONS

Hyderabad: The makers of the much anticipated Prabhas starrer Project K are all set to launch the first look of the movie on the global stage of San Diego Comic-Con 2023. With the multi-starrer gathering international hype, fans have been finding it difficult to contain their excitement as the details of the film have been kept under wraps for a very long period.

Recently, the director of the sci-fi fantasy film, Nag Ashwin, took to his Instagram account and shared an update regarding the project. While sharing a picture of a closed envelope, Nag Ashwin wrote, "This cover contains one sheet of paper with a single word printed on it. But the weight it carries.... sometimes feels like the whole world itself. #projectk 🙏".

Fans flocked to the comments section and decided to try their luck at guessing the title of the film. A fan wrote, "Pin📍my comment #projectk means "Kaalachakra", while another took multiple shots at guessing the right answer by commenting, "Karna/Kalki/KaalaChakra". While some fans wished the director luck by commenting, "All the best, you have an amazing team and we know you all have put your heart and soul in this one❤🙏🏻".

The makers of Project K have promised to give the audience a genuinely immersive experience on the global stage of the SDCC panel, where they will unveil the movie's title, trailer, and release date. While sharing this news, director Nag Ashwin said "India is the birthplace of some of the greatest legends and superheroes ever penned. We believe that our movie is an effort to reveal and communicate this to the public. And Comic-Con provides us with the ideal platform to share our tale with a global audience."

Project K is produced by Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies and also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. Along with director Nag Ashwin, stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan are slated to attend the SDCC 2023 for the film's look reveal on July 20 in the USA, and July 21 in India.

