Hyderabad: Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu is here to stay for long. The RRR song's craze is increasing manifold with each passing day as another viral video of Naatu Naatu has surfaced online in which Tesla cars can be seen queued up to put up a show wherein the car's lights synced with Naatu Naatu's electrifying beats.

The video is from New Jersey and has been shared by the official account of the film RRR both on Instagram and Twitter. Sharing the video, the RRR team wrote: #Teslalightshows light sync with the beats of #Oscar Winning Song #NaatuNaatu in #NewJersey. Thanks for all the love. #RRRMovie @teslamotors.

Reacting to the video, Tesla Light Shows commented: "Amazing! What a night." Taking to the comment section, a social media user wrote: "This is so cool!!!" Another Twitter user tagging Elon Musk asked: "how did you liked this song ???" Another one requested Tesla owner Elon Musk to have a look at it.

This comes after Naatu Naatu, the super-hit song from the Telugu movie RRR, won the 95th Academy Awards for Best Original Song. The song's popularity is such that it recorded a 1,105% increase in Google searches globally. The song depicts a dance conflict between the legendary revolutionaries and their colonial masters in a fast-paced rhythm.

Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian film to win an Oscar for Best Song, making history. The song's enormous success can be seen in the fact that it has won over artists like Lady Gaga and Rihanna. Prior to this, Naatu Naatu bagged the Golden Globe and the Critics Choice Award this year.

