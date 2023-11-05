Hyderabad: Tabu turned 52 years old on Saturday and it won't be even a bit of exaggeration if we say she has aged like fine wine, defying the number. The Andhadhun actor recently discussed her feelings about being unmarried. For the unversed, Tabu chose not to get married and seems like she has no plans of tying the knot. You wonder why, here's what she has to say about her decision.

"Your happiness comes from many things that are unrelated to the status of your relationship. You can manage with your loneliness on your own, but with the wrong partner, the consequences could be worse than any form of loneliness," the actor retorted. Tabu has always been outspoken about her dating status and her stance on marriage.

Tabu describes a man-woman connection as a "complicated thing," adding, "when we are young, we have an idea of love. Then we mature, get new experiences, become self-sufficient, and outgrow some things. I was employed and wanted to travel on my own. It would have been a disservice to myself and my ability if I had given it all up."

She further added: "A perfect relationship is one in which both people grow just by being in each other's lives. Relationships are supposed to liberate, not suffocate. I'm aware that my thinking is somewhat different. For example, I've never considered men and women to be different in a relationship. Does your gender matter more than who you are as an individual?"