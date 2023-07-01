MY ROLE IN ALLU ARJUN STARRER PUSHPA 2 THE RULE WILL BE MORE PROMINENT SAYS FAHADH FAZIL

Hyderabad: 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fazil, is one of the most eagerly anticipated movies in Indian cinema following the box office success of 'Pushpa: The Rise in 2021'. While the first part of the movie features Fahadh Fazil in an extended appearance, the actor promises that there will be much more of him in the sequel.

Fahadh Fazil, while interacting with a news wire, assures that his role as Bhanwar Singh will be even more prominent in the sequel. He stated that the two characters are engaged in a great deal of conflict, and this struggle is the focus of the second part. "The second part of 'Pushpa' has a lot more of Bhanwar Singh. There is a lot of conflict happening between the two characters and the second part revolves around the conflict," says Fahadh Fazil.

Apart from 'Pushpa 2', Fahadh Faas, who acted in Lokesh Kanagraj's 'Vikram, is now a part of 'Leo' starring Thalapathi Vijay. Furthermore, Mollywood is abuzz about a collaboration of Fahadh with 'Premam' director Alphonse Puthren. When asked whether he is acting in the film, he confirmed the development and said that the shooting of the film will begin next year.

Meanwhile, depending on the shoot schedules of the movie, the action-packed gangster dram 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' is gearing up to hit the theatres next year between May and August. Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel as the first part has become a huge hit and Icon Star's mannerisms and dialogues have become instant across the country.