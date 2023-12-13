MY REVOLUTIONARY IDEOLOGY IS SIMILAR TO RSS SAYS KANGANA IN A SOCIAL MEDIA MEET

Actress Kangana Ranaut participated in the social media meet organised in Bilaspur.

Bilaspur: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who often hits the headlines for her off the cuff remarks, has said her revolutionary ideology is consonant with that of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS), while she was addressing a social media meet organised in Bilaspur on Tuesday.

The Revolver Rani actress said that RSS has done the work of organising the meet throughout the country. From its inception till today, the organisation has awakened the consciousness of Sanatan among the people, she said, while highlighting that "people trained by this organisation can take over the country and the work that could not be done in 70 years was done in just eight to 10 years."

During her visit, Kangana also enjoyed Bilaspuri Dham, a popular delicacy from the Hill state.

"I have been curious about RSS for a long time. My revolutionary ideology is somewhat similar to RSS. I didn’t have the privilege of joining RSS in my childhood, but later, I got a chance to know about it."

She further said, "The influencers of Himachal Pradesh are doing excellent work on social media. Hundreds of social media influencers from across the state participated in the program. All of them know to what extent they can influence people with their ideas."

Earlier, Ranaut had dropped hints about contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Now, speculations are rife that she will contest elections from Mandi Lok Sabha in 2024, on a BJP ticket. Her statement likening her ideology to that of the RSS has gone viral on social media.