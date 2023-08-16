Hyderabad: One of the most popular duos in B-town Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt never fail to set up couple goals. Fans are moved by their passionate moments together. The actors never shy away from complimenting each other when they appear in interviews.

In a recent Ask Me Anything session, Alia couldn't stop herself from gushing over Ranbir's photography skills. Going gaga over her hubby Ranbir, the Udta Punjab actor revealed how she is smitten by the latter's photography skills. Taking to Instagram, Alia asked her followers to ask her anything and she would respond to their queries on her Stories.

My most fav photographer: Alia Bhatt gushes about Ranbir Kapoor

A fan of the actor stealing the opportunity asked her if the current display picture on her official Instagram handle was clicked by Ranbir. In a sweet surprise for her fans, Alia not only answered the question in affirmative but also shared another picture clicked by her actor husband Ranbir. She went on to say that he is her favourite photographer ever.

Going by the photo, there is no doubt that the Rocket Singh actor is indeed a great photographer. This goes on to prove that Ranbir is not just good in front of the camera but is also exceptionally well behind the lens. Well, Alia is for sure one lucky girl to have a talented partner like him.

On the work front, Ranbir will appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. Animal will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 1, 2023. On the other hand, Alia is currently enjoying the success of her most recent movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh.

