MY LAV SAYS VARUN TEJ AS HE SHARES FIRST PICTURES FROM DREAMY WEDDING WITH LAVANYA TRIPATHI

Hyderabad: Actor Varun Tej shared a delightful series of pictures from his wedding with Lavanya Tripathi on his Instagram account. The couple looks absolutely adorable as they pose together on their special day. VarunLav's heartfelt union took place in an intimate ceremony set against the stunning backdrop of Tuscany, Italy, attended by close family and a select few friends.

The first photo of the newlyweds has graced social media, capturing the hearts of many. Varun Tej, the groom, shared lovely moments from his wedding on his Instagram, featuring several pictures with Lavanya Tripathi. Their chemistry is truly heartwarming. The caption for the Insta post reads, "My Lav!" accompanied by a heart emoji. Following Varun's Instagram post, fans flooded the comments section with warm wishes and blessings for the newly married couple.

The couple's wedding showcased a blend of grandeur, elegance, and tradition. Varun's attire was designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra, a dazzling cream-colored sherwani adorned with hints of gold and ivory, complemented by a dhoti. Lavanya's outfit, also designed by Manish Malhotra, featured a striking crimson red Kanchivaram saree with a long, dreamy veil. The name "VarunLav," their endearing nickname, was intricately embroidered on the attire.

The wedding procession, or 'baarat,' was a grand and impressive affair. Set amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Tuscany, Italy, the wedding was attended by the couple's close friends from the industry and members of Varun's illustrious filmy family, including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Kalyan Pawan, Chiranjeevi, Upasana Konidela, Allu Sneha Reddy, and Sai Dharam Tej, among others.