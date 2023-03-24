Hyderabad: Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar's demise has sent the Bollywood fraternity into a deep shock. While tributes are pouring in on social media, several celebrities are sharing cherished memories they shared with their beloved 'Dada.' Kangana Ranaut, who was soon to meet Pradeep for their upcoming film Noti Binodini, also took to Twitter to mourn his demise and share a video of their last meal together.

On Friday morning, the film fraternity woke up to the terrible news of Pradeep Sarkar's demise. Kangana, who celebrated her birthday yesterday in Udaipur, Rajasthan, took to Twitter to mourn Pradeep's demise. The actor shared a throwback video from the preparation of Noti Binodini, her upcoming film with Pradeep. Kangana also said that she was soon to meet the filmmaker on her return to Mumbai.

"Last meal I had with Pradeep dada, he knew I love Bengali food, this was during Noti Binodini prep meet, that’s his hand in the first frame…Such a terrible news, we were to meet as soon I got to Mumbai…My heart is sinking and I won’t be able to cope with this shocking news," wrote Kangana mourning Pradeep Sarkar's demise on Twitter.

READ | Pradeep Sarkar: A socially conscious storyteller

Kangana and Sarkar were working together on the biopic of renowned Bengali stage icon Noti Binodini. The biographical drama was announced later last year and makers were planning to take the film on floors soon. Pradeep Sarkar was on dialysis and his potassium levels had dropped drastically. The filmmaker was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai at 3:00 am where he breathed his last around 3:30 am. His funeral will take place at a crematorium in Santacruz at 4 pm.