Hyderabad: Superstar Pawan Kalyan, who has won the hearts of many with his impressive acting talent and fascinating on-screen presence, turned 52 on Saturday, September 2. He is referred to as 'Power Star' by his fans, who affectionately nicknamed him due to his charitable endeavors as well. On the occasion of his birthday, best wishes are pouring in from fans, family, and the Telugu film industry.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej dropped a picture with Pawan Kalyan leaving a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my Chinna Mama, My Guru garu & The Towering People's Leader @PawanKalyan mama. Thanks for being my Guardian Angel & Torch Bearer not just for me but millions out there. Praying you always be in good health, success & peace and I receive more of those magical hugs. #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan."

Telugu actor Nithiin also took to X and shared a video of Pawan with a caption that read, "Wishing our POWER STAR PAWAN KALYAN @PawanKalyan anna a veryy HAPPYY BIRTHDAYY.. love u forever sir. This song was playin on tv while i was typing this tweet." Actor Brahmaji posted a throwback picture featuring himself, Pawan Kalyan, and superstar Ram Charan on X. Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday #HBDJanaSenani @PawanKalyan."

Born on September 2, 1971, Pawan Kalyan is the uncle of Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, and Niharika Konidela. His movies including Suswagatham, Thammudu, and Badri helped him garner fandom and made him build his image in the industry. Pawan Kalyan became a 'Power Star' after the release of his 2021 film Kushi, helmed by SJ Suryah. The powerstar will next be seen in the upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and They Call Him OG in his pipeline.

