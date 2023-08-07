Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is making headlines not just because of its successful run at the box office or Alia and Ranveer's chemistry, but also due to a kiss sequence between veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol was asked about his father Dharmendra's kissing scene with Shabana in the Karan Johar directorial. Sunny who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Gadar 2 said that he was aware of the kissing scene, but has not watched it.

Sunny stated that although he hadn't seen the movie yet, he was aware of the kissing sequence between his father and Shabana. The actor continued by saying that his father "can carry off everything with humility, honesty." "He is the only actor, in my opinion, who can pull off anything," Deol stated in regards to his father.

He further said: "Although I have not seen it yet, I have heard about it. I don't watch films very often; filmein itni dekhta nahi hoon main. I don't see even my own films."

When asked if he had discussed the scene with his father, Sunny responded by saying, "No! How exactly do I approach my father about that? Because of his humility and integrity, he is a personality who can "kuch bhi cheez carry kar sakte hain woh" (He can carry everything)."

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra play long-lost lovers who meet when their grandchildren, Alia Bhatt's character Rani Chatterjee and Ranveer Singh's character Rocky Randhawa, fall in love. Jaya Bachchan plays Dharmendra's wife in the film, who play Ranveer's parents in the movie, while actors Tota Roy Chowdhary, Churni Ganguly and Shabana are related to Alia's character.

Talking about his kissing scene, Dharmendra candidly claimed there had been no awkwardness while filming. The veteran actor said, "I'm hearing that Shabana and I stunned the audience with the kissing moment, and at the same time they even cheered for it. It probably had an impact because people weren't prepared for it and it arrived unexpectedly. The last kissing scene I performed was with Nafisa Ali in Life in a Metro, and that time, too, it was well received."

He further stated: "When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited. We understood it, and when I realised that it was something the movie needed and not something that had been imposed on it, I decided to go with it. Additionally, I think romance knows no age. Age is simply a number, and two people, regardless of age, will kiss to express their love for one another. Shabana and I both felt no awkwardness while performing because the shot was well executed.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently running in theatres. The movie starring Ranveer and Alia has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office.

