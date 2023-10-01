Hyderabad: Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal released the trailer for his upcoming biographical film, Mujib - The Making of a Nation, which is about Bangabandhu, on Sunday. The biopic on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh, is an India-Bangladesh co-production. The highly anticipated historical drama will be released in theatres all over the world on October 27.

Mujibur was born into a renowned Muslim household and was highly kind and understanding of the underprivileged. He was motivated by Mahatma Gandhi, and fought against the inequity and poverty between West and East Pakistan as well as Pakistani military authority. He struggled and succeeded in creating an independent and sovereign state called "Bangladesh" while imprisoned for almost 11 years between 1947 and 1971; and for this reason, Mujib is regarded as the founder of Bangladesh and as "BANGABANDHU."

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) shared the movie's release date and trailer on its official page on microblogging platform X. A brief excerpt from the emotional, patriotic history of East Bengal's (Bangladesh) founding is shown in the video. According to the project's description, it is an "extraordinary biographical film that brings to life the story of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, affectionately known as Bangabandhu - The Father of Bengal."