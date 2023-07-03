Hyderabad: Actor Mrunal Thakur set the internet on fire with her first look from her upcoming film co-starring Nani. The movie has sparked a great deal of interest among fans since Nani 30 marks the collaboration between the talented actor and superstar Nani.

In the first look from Nani 30, Mrunal in a blue saree and traditional jewelry looks absolutely beautiful as she strolls on a beach. She can be seen walking barefoot with a smile on her face. The serene backdrop of the beach and Mrunal's elegance make for a stunning frame.

Mrunal Thakur's first look from Nani 30 sets the internet ablaze

Meanwhile, taking to social media on Sunday, Nani posted a picture of himself on Instagram sitting on grass among cows. Sharing the picture, he simply wrote "July" in the caption along with a cow and cloud emojis. The photo appears to be from the sets of his forthcoming movie.

Nani 30 marks Mrunal's second Telugu movie following the success of her debut Telugu movie Sita Ramam, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan. She has also signed up for a third Telugu project with Vijay Devarakonda. Directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the upcoming film is yet to get a title.

Shoot for Nani 30 commenced in January of this year in Hyderabad with a grand muhurat puja. The film also stars Mrunal's Lust Stories 2 co-star Angad Bedi. Nani 30 is helmed by Shouryuv, and produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy K S.