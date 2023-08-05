Hyderabad: Till one year ago Telugu people are not aware of Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur. But now, with her first film 'Sita Ramam', she captured the attention of the film buffs. Recently, she made an interesting post on her Instagram, addressing the audience for accepting her as a Telugu girl in her first movie.

Hanu Raghavapudi's movie 'Sita Ramam' starring Mrinal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan in lead roles has become a hit and won accolades from critics. It has been exactly one year since the release of this feel-good love story. In this context, Mrinal recently posted an emotional post thanking Telugu movie lovers and the film crew.

"Dear audience. My first Telugu film as an actress is 'Sita Raram'. You loved me beyond my imagination. Thank you for treating me like your Telugu girl and showing me so much love during this journey. It is special to me. I promise you that I will entertain you with different characters," she said.

Later, addressing the film crew, she said, "Thank you to the director Hanu Raghavapudi, who brought the best version of Sita from me to the screen.. thanks to Dulquer and the entire film crew, who made this entire journey memorable for me."

The making video of 'Sita Ramanm' was also shared with the fans. Now it is attracting netizens. On the other hand, the film production company also shared special videos. Produced jointly by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinemas, this film has collected well at the pan-India level. Mrinal is currently doing a project with Vijay Deverakonda and a film with Natural Star Nanai 'Hi Nanna'.