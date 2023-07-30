Hyderabad: Mrunal Thakur has got a game when it comes to social media. The actor enjoys following of 9.5 million on Instagram where she allows her followers a little peep inside her personal and professional life. Wit, humour and candidness are her chops with which she breathes life in her social media presence and her latest post wherein she is seen donning bridal look is no different.

On Sunday, Ms. Thakur took to Instagram to share a stunning picture in red and beige bridal lehenga. Ladened with heavy jewellery and mehndi-clad hands, Mrunal looks ravishing as a bride. A part of her caption alongside the image leads to confusion whether she has actually shared a glimpse from her "big day" while further read reveals it’s just not what you’d expect.

Mrunal's latest picture is from Made In Heaven Season 2. The actor will be part of the 7-episode series which returns with Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Vijay Raaz and Shivani Raghuvanshi reprising their roles. Confirming her appearance in Made in Heaven Season 2, the Sita Ramam actor wrote, "Just in: unseen pictures from my big day 💍#MadeInHeavenOnPrime, S2, Aug 10 only on @primevideoin @excelmovies @tigerbabyofficial."

Mrunal aside, the show will also feature new faces such as Ishwak Singh, Mona Singh, and Trinetra Haldar. As shared by show makers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Made in Heaven reflects the lives of upscale modern India, and is narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners. The show is scheduled to stream on Prime Video from August 10.

Meanwhile, Mrunal is busy juggling between Bollywood and southern films. The actor, who has a slew of interesting projects lined up in Hindi, will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in upcoming Telugu film. Tentatively titled VD13, the film went on floors last month in Hyderabad. Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, VD13 has Parasuram Petla at the helm who also directed Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Geetha Govindam.

