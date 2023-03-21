Hyderabad: Actress Mrunal Thakur shared a photo on her official Instagram account, revealing that it was taken on a day when she was feeling exceptionally sad and low. Mrunal posted her selfie on Instagram Stories where she could be seen sobbing.

The Sita Ramam actor captioned the photo: 'Yesterday was a difficult day. But today I'm stronger, wiser, and happier than ever! Everyone has pages in their stories that they don't read aloud, but I'm choosing to read mine aloud because perhaps someone else needs to learn the lesson I did.'

Mrunal Thakur's recent Insta post

'Taking everything one day at a time! It is acceptable to be naive and vulnerable, the Jersey actor went on to say. The actress then posted a video explaining why she posted the photo. She was heard saying: 'And that picture was shot when I was terribly depressed and couldn't make it, but today I'm joyful. And I did it! Woohoo!'

On the work front, Mrunal appeared in the song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe from Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's film Sefliee. Mrunal began her career in television, landing the lead role in Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan during her undergraduate days. Afterwards, she signed on for the most popular show, Kumkum Bhagya, and she also starred as a contender on Box Cricket League 1 and Nach Baliye 7.

Mrunal also featured in the international film Love Sonia as a lead. She made her Telugu movie debut in Hanu Raghavapudi's Sita Ramam in 2022, opposite Dulquer Salmaan, and joined the cast of Jersey the following year.

