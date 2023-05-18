MRUNAL THAKUR LOOKS LIKE A DREAM IN SEQUINED SAREE AT CANNES 2023

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur rocked an ultra-glam outfit for the Cannes Film Festival, after making a striking debut in an all-black ensemble. She looked stunning in a lovely shimmering saree on day 3 of Cannes 2023. Mrunal opted for an embroidered-shimmery lavender-hued saree by Falguni Shane Peacock. She adorned matching earrings, Jimmy Choo footwear, and devy makeup to complete her look.

Sharing the photographs from Cannes, she wrote, 'Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this amazing stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am'. Fans, friends, and industry colleagues greeted her with affection as soon as she released the photographs. Prior to this, Mrunal made her Cannes debut in a beautiful black attire. The Bollywood beauty exuded grandeur and poise in a stunning black gown covered with glittering embellishments.

The Sita Ramam actor posted a series of images in her black dress on her official Instagram account. "I didn't come this far to only come this far," she captioned the photos. #YesICannes Ready to go on the @festivaldecannes adventure. Join me on this lovely little voyage using the hashtag #StayTuned."

The actor wore a glittering black jacket placed over a black corset, which added a touch of glitz to her look. She elevated her fashion game by wearing laced black trousers with her stunning outfit. She accessorised with big danglers and heavy eye makeup to complete the gorgeous ensemble.

Talking about her Cannes debut, Mrunal wrote, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is a privilege to represent Grey Goose on such a renowned stage. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

Also read: Mrunal Thakur adds glam factor with black ensemble on her Cannes 2023 debut; watch video