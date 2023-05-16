MRUNAL THAKUR ALL SET TO GRACE THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2023 FOR THE FIRST TIME

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur will finally make her long-awaited debut at the famous Cannes Film Festival this year. In a statement, the Jersey actor expressed her utter excitement for the honour. The annual Cannes International Film Festival is held in Cannes, France, and features world premieres of brand-new films in all genres. This year's red carpet will feature a large number of celebrities from the global entertainment industry.

The prestigious film festival is scheduled from May 16 to May 27. Talking about it, Mrunal in a statement regarding her Cannes debut said, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose on such an illustrious stage. I am excited to interact with international filmmakers, explore new opportunities, and showcase the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in a special dance sequence for Selfiee with Akshay Kumar. Unfortunately, the film bombed at the box office. The actress was then featured in Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will be released in theatres on April 7, 2023. This is the official Hindi version of the Tamil blockbuster Thadam. At present, Mrunal is filming Nani 30, her next major south project.

The Sita Ramam actor will also appear in Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter. The release date will be announced in the near future. Apart from these, she has Pooja Meri Jaan and Lust Stories 2.

