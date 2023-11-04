Hyderabad: Mouni Roy, renowned for her role in the Naagin series and her successful Bollywood debut with Brahmastra, recently created a buzz on social media when she displayed her fondness for Guns & Gulaabs actor Dulquer Salmaan. However, to the surprise of her and Dulquer's fans, she swiftly deleted the post.

Known for making her presence felt on social media, Mouni has made a smooth transition into Bollywood from the small screen, leaving a mark with her performances as Junoon in Brahmastra. The actor, who is quite active on social media, took to Instagram to share her admiration for Dulquer Salmaan but later removed the post.

On her Instagram account, Mouni Roy often shares snapshots and videos from her daily life, frequently featuring close friends. In a recent post, she uploaded a picture alongside the renowned South and Bollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan, declaring herself a fan. However, this post was mysteriously removed from her Instagram story.

Mouni Roy shares and DELETES 'fangirl' post dedicated to Dulquer Salmaan

In the now-deleted story, she expressed, "Love love love his work!!!! @dqsalmaan Love, light, and all the brights x #fangirl." It left her followers puzzled about the reasons behind her change of heart. Mouni Roy has always been candid about sharing her views on movies and actors, making her followers question why she chose to retract her admiration for the actor.

Mouni Roy first gained fame for her role as KT (Krishna Tulsi) in the popular TV series Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, she achieved a career breakthrough with her involvement in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise, where her portrayal as a Naagin received widespread acclaim from both critics and fans.

Her journey into Bollywood with Brahmastra further solidified her standing in the film industry, as her character Junoon was well-received by audiences. Prior to her breakthrough with Brahmastra, she even featured in a hit song from the movie KGF, Gali Gali, alongside actor Yash, which created quite a stir.

Throughout her career, Mouni Roy has nurtured numerous friendships within the entertainment industry. Her close friend from Bollywood is the fitness enthusiast and actor Disha Patani. Additionally, she is gearing up to participate in the reality show Temptation Island.