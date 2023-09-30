Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is highly picky about the projects she accepts, has been spending most of her time with her family. On Friday night, the former Miss World was spotted with her one and only daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to an unknown location. The mother-daughter duo has been papped by the shutterbugs as they were making their entry into the airport.

In a video dropped by a paparazzo account on social media, Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya could be seen arriving at the airport in style. For the journey, the Guru actor opted for an all-black outfit. As gorgeous as always, Aishwarya donned a loose knee-length dress with full sleeves, which she teamed up with matching pants and shoes. She also carried a black shawl and a luxury bag from the brand Dolce & Gabbana, also known by the initials D&G. She completed her look with classic red lips for the make-up and a free hairstyle.

On the other hand, Aaradhya was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt paired with black pants. The star kid finished off her ensemble with her signature free-fringed hairstyle, a sparkling dark blue hairbow, and a pair of black shoes. She also carried a black backpack. Aaradhya and Aishwarya arrived at the airport holding each other's hands and greeted the paparazzi with cute smiles.