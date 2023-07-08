Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most adorable couples in the film industry. The pair, who has been in a relationship for a long time now, often steals the show and their latest dinner date was no different.

The lovebirds were papped walking hand-in-hand on Friday night as they exited a restaurant following their dinner date in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun's dinner date was seemingly a perfect blend of romance and monsoon magic as they stepped out for a cozy outing on a rainy night.

In a video posted by paparazzo on Instagram, Malaika could be seen donning a white shirt under a black blazer and pairing them with blue pants. She had her hair tied in a neat bun. Needless to say, she looked stunning as ever. Arjun, on the other hand, was seen sporting a blue T-shirt which he paired with black cargo. He also wore black sunglasses and looked dapper.

As soon as the video was shared, social media users were quick to react with one commenting, "The way he holds her hand (with a red heart emoji)." Another wrote, "Nice couple. They are so much in love." One more wrote, "Age is just a number, but love is eternal."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Malaika was last seen with Guru Randhawa in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal. Arjun on the other hand has Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller coming up next. He also has an untitled romantic comedy co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in his kitty.