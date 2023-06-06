Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mother-to-be and actor Ileana D'Cruz shared a picture on her social media handle wherein she was dressed in a bright yellow bikini as she soaked up some sun on her "babymoon". Taking to Instagram, Ileana dropped a few pictures on her IG Stories where she could be seen having a gala time at the beach.

Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz enjoys beach day with her 'baby nugget'

Without revealing the destination, Ileana flaunted her blooming baby bump in one of the images. She captioned it, "Soaked up some lovely sunshine. Think baby nugget loved it too." Other pictures showed her feet covered in sand and anklets made out of sea shells, which she captioned, "Sandy toes, happy heart".

Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz enjoys beach day with her 'baby nugget'

Ileana made the announcement on social media about her pregnancy in April. However, she did not share the details about the father of her unborn child. Earlier, several reports claimed that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.

Also read: Ileana D'Cruz teases fans with picture from her 'babymoon'

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the actor shared a picture with a man, whom one may tag as her boyfriend. Ileana took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a couple of snaps from her babymoon. One picture even gave a glimpse of a mystery man's hand without revealing anything about him. In the same image, she also showcased a diamond ring she was wearing on her ring finger.

Without revealing their faces in the picture, she wrote, "My idea of romance - clearly can't let him eat in peace." On the work front, Ileana last appeared in The Big Bull, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn. She will next appear alongside Randeep Hooda in Unfair And Lovely. (With agency inputs)