Hyderabad: The makers of Mohanlal's upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban unveiled film's teaser on Wednesday via social media. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, this highly anticipated period action film is scheduled for release on January 25 in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. The teaser launch has amplified excitement among the audience for Lijo Jose Pellissery's directorial venture.

Malaikottai Vaaliban teaser spanning 1 minute and 30 seconds, opens with a captivating voice-over: "What you've witnessed is truth; what's hidden remains falsehood. What you've known thus far is deceit. Prepare for the revelation of truth." Ending with an enigmatic musical score, the teaser maintains the secrecy surrounding the storyline, offering a mere glimpse into the overarching theme of unraveling truth from deception.

Filmed across diverse locations such as Rajasthan, Chennai, and Pondicherry, the Malayalam-language period action film Malaikottai Vaaliban was shot over 130 days from January to June 2023. Mohanlal aside, the movie boasts a remarkable cast featuring Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, and others. With Prashant Pillai handling the music, the film assures an engaging blend of period drama and captivating action sequences.

During Malaikottai Vaaliban wrap-up event, Mohanlal expressed his confidence that the film will deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience for audiences, setting new standards in Indian cinema. Malaikottai Vaaliban is jointly bankrolled by John and Mary Creative in collaboration with Max Lab Cinemas and Century Films. Malaikottai Vaaliban will lock horns with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer aerial actioner Fighter at the box office.

Additionally, Mohanlal is set to grace the screens with the courtroom drama Neru on December 21, coinciding with the releases of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar. Moreover, the much-awaited 3D fantasy drama film Barroz is scheduled for release in cinemas on March 28, 2024. The veteran actor also has projects like the Lucifer sequel Empuraan and the Jeethu Joseph-directed Ram lined up for the future.