Mumbai: Shooting on Vrushabha, a pan-India bilingual film starring Mohanlal, is underway, the makers said Sunday. Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for the project, which is being filmed in Telugu and Malayalam. Mohanlal took to his official Twitter account to share the update with fans.

"Vrushabha takes its first step towards the frame! As the clapboard snaps shut for #Vrushabha, we ask for your love and blessings," the veteran actor tweeted. The tweet was met with red heart emoticons as fans showered love on the film and the stars. Many wrote "waiting" in the comment section, while others wished the team luck.

According to the makers, filming on Vrushabha, billed as India's most awaited epic action entertainer, began on Saturday. "The Vrushabha team are beyond elated and grateful to have the opportunity to bring to life this one of its kind pan-India epic adventure full of jaw-dropping action, intense drama, and raw emotions," they added in a press note.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film also features Roshann Meka, Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan. It will be released worldwide in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi next year. The big action-entertainer's filming has begun, and the Malayalam superstar has released a few images of the same online.

Shanaya Kapoor is slated to make her pan-India debut in legendary actor Mohanlal's Vrushabha. On the other side, the film also marks the pan-India debut of India's pop queen Zahrah, the daughter of yesteryear actress Salma Agha. Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, Shyam Sunder, Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Varun Mathur are bankrolling the film.

Also read: Even before debut, Shanya Kapoor bags role in Mohanlal's pan-India film Vrushabha