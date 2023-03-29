Hyderabad: In the newly released song Janabe Ali from Bad Boys, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will be seen on-screen alongside his actor son Namashi Chakraborty. A brand-new song from Bad Boys named Janabe Ali has been dropped on YouTube by the makers of the movie. The song Janabe Ali has a catchy melody and will be the perfect party song of the year. Amrin, a debutant, is also a part of the song.

The father-son duo will share screen space for the first time ever, and this pairing is sure to raise the level of excitement among moviegoers for this fun-filled romantic comedy flick. The only redeeming quality of this rather slow song is that Mithun Chakraborty still exudes the charm and charisma he had during his Disco Dancer days, especially when he gets down on the dance floor.

The upcoming Zee Studios film Bad Boys will feature Namashi Chakraborty, the son of Mithun Chakraborty. Before the movie's premiere, the producers released this upbeat song from it, which stars Namashi and Amrin as the leads. Afterwards, Mithun joins the group as they perform the song's hook step as a trio. The music and choreography are both not upbeat; it is the sort of Bollywood dance music that may have peaked around 2006 or 2007. The best part of the song is undoubtedly the three of them coming together.

The song was written, sung, and composed by Himesh Reshammiya, a master of music. Bad Boys, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, also has important performances by Saswata Chatterjee, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Darshan Jariwala. The theatrical debut of Bad Boys, which is being produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the umbrella of Inbox Pictures, is set to be released on April 28.