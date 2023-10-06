MISSION RANIGANJ X REVIEW AKSHAY KUMAR AND PARINEETI CHOPRA STARRER GETS THUMBS UP FOR EMOTIONS PANNED FOR WORST CGI

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, starring Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra made its entry to the silver screens on October 6. Upon its release, fans and critics took to social media after watching the film and gave it a high thumbs up, with some sections of the audience criticizing the movie for its shoddy VFX edits.

As Mission Raniganj has finally arrived in the theatres, fans of the Akshay Kumar starrer are going gaga over it. Taking to Twitter, now known as X, a user heaped praise on Mission Raniganj and wrote, "It doesn't matter whether the movie is a hit or a flop, the public is liking the movie, go and watch the movie in your nearest theaters."

Another user tweeted, "Watching the first show of this Akshay Kumar starrer movie, this looks very good, screenplay is tight and direction is superb. #MissionRaniganj." One more wrote, "It's almost interval time and #MissionRaniganj is proving to be a masterpiece." While a netizen tweeted, "#MissionRaniganj interval Water CGI worst ever seen But emotions are good."

A person who attended the premiere of the movie tweeted, "Attended the premiere of 'Mission Raniganj'. A good watch on a true story about coal miners' rescue in 1989 at Raniganj coalfields in West Bengal. @akshaykumar spoke about his experience of going down the coal mines and the challenges therein. Good watch. 4 stars. #MissionRaniganj."