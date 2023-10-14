Mission Raniganj vs Thank You For Coming box office day 9: After crossing Rs 20 cr mark, Akshay starrer slows down; Bhumi's flim still struggles
Mission Raniganj vs Thank You For Coming box office day 9: After crossing Rs 20 cr mark, Akshay starrer slows down; Bhumi's flim still struggles
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue clashed at the box office on October 6 with Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming. Although the films are completely different in genres, both flicks are struggling to attract audiences to the theatres and as a result, the movies are not earning as expected. Now, after their 8-day theatrical run, let's see how much the films will earn on day 9 at the domestic box office.
As per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mission Raniganj brought in a fair amount of Rs 5 crore nett on its eighth day, which is recorded to be the film's highest number at the Indian box office so far. However, early estimates by Sacnilk suggest that the Akshay Kumar starrer may witness a heavy drop on day 9. The film is likely to rake in an amount of only Rs 1.75 crore nett on Saturday, which brings its total collection to an estimated Rs 25.00 crore nett.
Besides Akshay Kumar in the lead role in Mission Raniganj, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra also plays a major role. The Tinu Suresh Desai's directorial marks Parineeti's first release after her marriage to AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Mission Raniganj is based on a real devastating incident that occurred in 1989 at Raniganj Coalfields in West Bengal.
Meanwhile, Thank You For Coming, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi in key roles, did not have a good start at the domestic box office and is still struggling to bring in good numbers. Early estimates by Sacnilk indicate that the Karan Boolani film is likely to gather Rs 0.43 crore nett on Saturday, taking its 9-day total to just Rs 6.13 crore nett. Produced by Rhea Kapoor, the sex comedy flick also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Pradhuman Singh Mall, and others.