Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue clashed at the box office on October 6 with Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming. Although the films are completely different in genres, both flicks are struggling to attract audiences to the theatres and as a result, the movies are not earning as expected. Now, after their 8-day theatrical run, let's see how much the films will earn on day 9 at the domestic box office.

As per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mission Raniganj brought in a fair amount of Rs 5 crore nett on its eighth day, which is recorded to be the film's highest number at the Indian box office so far. However, early estimates by Sacnilk suggest that the Akshay Kumar starrer may witness a heavy drop on day 9. The film is likely to rake in an amount of only Rs 1.75 crore nett on Saturday, which brings its total collection to an estimated Rs 25.00 crore nett.

Besides Akshay Kumar in the lead role in Mission Raniganj, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra also plays a major role. The Tinu Suresh Desai's directorial marks Parineeti's first release after her marriage to AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Mission Raniganj is based on a real devastating incident that occurred in 1989 at Raniganj Coalfields in West Bengal.