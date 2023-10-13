Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue collided head-on at the box office with Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming as both the films released on the same day earlier this month. While the Akshay Kumar starrer is leading the race at the box office as of now, Bhumi's flick is still struggling to even cross the Rs 5 crore milestone. Now, let's have a look at how much the flicks will earn on the eighth day at the domestic box office.

Mission Raniganj, which hit the theatres on October 6, opened with Rs 2.8 crore nett at the box office in India. The film saw a rise in the following two days, gathering Rs 4.8 crore nett and Rs 5 crore nett respectively, after which it dropped heavily to Rs 1.5 crore nett and remained steady for the next few days. However, on day 8, Mission Raniganj will be witnessing growth as per early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. The rescue drama is likely to bring in Rs 3.50 crore nett on Friday, taking its 8-day total to Rs 21.75 crore nett. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra.