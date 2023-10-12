Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming and superstar Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue clashed at the box office on October 6. Although anticipation for both films was high prior to their release, the flicks are struggling to lure the audience back to the theatres. After their 6-day theatrical run, let's see how much the movies will earn on the seventh day at the domestic box office.

Mission Raniganj, helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, brought in a decent amount of Rs 2.8 crore nett on its release day, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The rescue drama saw a rise in its collection in the next two days gathering Rs 4.8 crore nett and Rs 5 crore nett respectively. However, on its first Monday, the real-life incident film witnessed a 70% drop, collecting just Rs 1.5 crore nett. The movie's following collections remained steady after witnessing the heavy drop.

According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the Akshay Kumar starrer is likely to bring in Rs 1.41 crore nett on day 7, which may bring its total collection to Rs 18.46 crore nett at the box office in India. In Mission Raniganj, Akshay Kumar portrays the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, a brave and sincere mining engineer, who rescued 65 trapped miners at Raniganj Coalfields in West Bengal in 1989. The film also stars Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra.