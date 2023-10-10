Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue clashed at the box office on October 6 with Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming. Although both the flicks created excitement among the audience ahead of their release, the films are struggling to attract the audience back to the theatres. After their 4-day theatrical run, let's see how much the movies will fare on the fifth day at the box office in India.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mission Raniganj brought in a decent amount of Rs 2.8 crore nett on its opening day. The film witnessed a rise in its collection in the following two days collecting Rs 4.8 crore nett and Rs 5 crore nett respectively. However, on its first Monday, the rescue drama earned its lowest, gathering just Rs 1.1 crore nett. Early estimates by Sacnilk suggest that the Akshay Kumar starrer is likely to rake in Rs 1.24 crore nett on day 5, which may bring its total collection to Rs 14.94 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj also features Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra. After essaying the role of messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2, Akshay Kumar is back on the big screen with this real-life incident drama. In Mission Raniganj, the superstar is seen portraying the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, a brave and sincere mining engineer, who rescued 65 miners trapped at Raniganj Coalfields in West Bengal in 1989.