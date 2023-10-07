Hyderabad: Two significant films made their entry to the big screens on October 6, resulting in stiff competition at the box office. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue hit the theatres on Friday alongside Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming. Despite witnessing a clash, Mission Raniganj maintained its stand and is way ahead of Bhumi's film at the box office.

Akshay Kumar is back on the silver screen after portraying the character of messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2. This time, the superstar is portrayed as a brave and sincere mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in Mission Raniganj, who rescued 65 trapped miners at Raniganj Coalfields in West Bengal in 1989. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the disaster drama opened with a fair amount collecting Rs 2.8 crore nett at the domestic box office on day 1, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Early estimates by Sacnilk indicate that the flick is likely to rake in Rs 3.50 crore nett on day 2. The movie may now stand at a 2-day total of Rs 6.30 crore nett at the box office in India.

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar's flick Thank You For Coming did not have a good start at the box office. The sex comedy film brought in just Rs 0.8 crore nett on its opening day despite good reviews from the audiences. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Thank You For Coming may witness a tad bit rise in numbers on the second day.