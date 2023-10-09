Hyderabad: Two flicks of completely different genres made its entry to the theatres on October 6, generating a head-to-head competition at the box office. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was released on the same day along with Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming. While the films have completed three days in theatres with the Akshay Kumar starrer dominating the box office, let's check out how much the two movies will fare on their fourth day at the domestic box office.

In Mission Raniganj, Akshay Kumar portrayed the role of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who put his life in danger in order to rescue the lives of 65 miners trapped at Raniganj Coalfields in West Bengal in 1989. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the disaster flick opened with Rs 2.8 crore nett at the domestic box office, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. Early estimates by Sacnilk suggest that the film is likely to witness a drop on day 4. The rescue drama may bring in Rs 1.57 crore nett on the fourth day, bringing its four-day total to Rs 13.7 crore nett at the Indian box office.