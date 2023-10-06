Hyderabad: The unfortunate trend of release clash continues with Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Thank You for Coming hitting the big screens together on October 6. Though varied in genre, these two films locked horns at the box office while Rajveer Deol and Palom Dhillon's debut film Dono arrived in theaters a day earlier. On day one, Mission Raniganj and Thank You for Coming both are looking at a disappointing start at the box office.

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1:

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Akshay's film is likely to rake in Rs 3.50 crore nett in India on its opening day. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission in November 1989. The film also features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role and marks her first release after tying the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha last month. Made on a reported budget of Rs 120 crore, the film hit approx. 2500 screens on October 6.

Thank You for Coming box office collection day 1:

Headlined by Bhumi Pednekar, Thank You for Coming too is looking at a dull box office picture on its release day. The film is a quirky sex comedy and was billed to do better in multiplexes. The opening day early estimates for Thank You For Coming suggest that the film will rake in around Rs 1 crore at the domestic box office. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 40 crore, Thank You For Coming is helmed by debutant director Karan Boolani.