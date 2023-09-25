Hyderabad: The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming film Mission Raniganj unveiled the film's trailer on Monday. As reported earlier, Mission Raniganj is based on the true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission. Parineeti Chopra plays Akshay's wife in the film.

The video begins with a tragic accident in which a mine falls on a large group of underground miners. They are seen shouting and asking for their lives to be saved, while on the other side, above the ground is Akshay Kumar. In the film, he plays a Sikh engineer who will go to any length to save the men's lives.

The trailer, which is nothing short of a cinematic spectacle, lives up to the film's enormous hype. It's a roller-coaster ride of emotions, drama, inspiration, courage, and soulful music, all masterfully woven together by the actors. The story of Mission Raniganj is based on the true story of Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission. The film will be released in theatres on October 6.

Prior tot he trailer release, the makers released the first song Jalsa 2.0 from the film, which received positive feedback from fans. Satinder Sartaaj penned the lyrics as well as sang the song. In the song, Akshay and Parineeti were dressed in traditional Punjabi clothing. The couple can be seen doing Bhangra to the catchy desi rhythms.