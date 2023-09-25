Mission Raniganj trailer: Akshay Kumar is in race against time as he pulls off India's first successful coal mine rescue - watch
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming film Mission Raniganj unveiled the film's trailer on Monday. As reported earlier, Mission Raniganj is based on the true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission. Parineeti Chopra plays Akshay's wife in the film.
The video begins with a tragic accident in which a mine falls on a large group of underground miners. They are seen shouting and asking for their lives to be saved, while on the other side, above the ground is Akshay Kumar. In the film, he plays a Sikh engineer who will go to any length to save the men's lives.
The trailer, which is nothing short of a cinematic spectacle, lives up to the film's enormous hype. It's a roller-coaster ride of emotions, drama, inspiration, courage, and soulful music, all masterfully woven together by the actors. The story of Mission Raniganj is based on the true story of Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission. The film will be released in theatres on October 6.
Prior tot he trailer release, the makers released the first song Jalsa 2.0 from the film, which received positive feedback from fans. Satinder Sartaaj penned the lyrics as well as sang the song. In the song, Akshay and Parineeti were dressed in traditional Punjabi clothing. The couple can be seen doing Bhangra to the catchy desi rhythms.
Tinu Suresh Desai directorial Mission Raniganj is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. It is Desai's another thriller following Rustom, which earned Akshay Kumar his first National award and the team widespread critical and commercial acclaim. The film will be released alongside Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film, Thank You for Coming, directed by Karan Boolani and starring Shehnaaz Gill.