Hyderabad: The wait is finally over. The much-anticipated teaser of Mission Raniganj starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. The Tinu Suresh Desai-helmed film is all set to hit the theatres on October 5. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the movie also features actress Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Lankesh Bhardwaj, and Anant Mahadevan.

Taking to Instagram, production house Pooja Entertainment shared the teaser of Mission Raniganj with a caption that read, "Courage comes from the unlikeliest of places, 350 feet deep, where a hero will rise and bring hope. #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now: Link in bio. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October."

In the teaser of Mission Raniganj, Akshay Kumar, who portrays the role of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, looks robust and fierce as he walks out to save the nation. With its suspense, bravery, and the will to overcome apparently insurmountable obstacles, the teaser promises to take the audience on a thrilling ride.

Prior to this, Akshay Kumar dropped a motion picture of his forthcoming survival thriller on his social media handle on Wednesday. Sharing the poster, the 55-year-old actor wrote in the caption, "In 1989, one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!"

Produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, Mission Raniganj is based on a real-life incident that took place in Raniganj Coalfields, West Bengal, in 1989. Jaswant Singh Gill, a resident of Amritsar, put his life in danger in order to rescue the lives of 64 miners, who were trapped in a flooded coal mine. Akshay Kumar will portray the main role of Jaswant in the rescue drama.

