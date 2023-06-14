MISS YOU EVERY MOMENT SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUTS SISTER SHWETA REMEMBERS LATE ACTOR ON 3RD DEATH ANNIVERSARY

Hyderabad Shweta Singh Kirti the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput s sister mourned him on his third death anniversary on Wednesday Shweta shared a collage of SSR photos and wrote a touching tribute to the late actor In June 2020 the actor reportedly died by suicideTaking to twitter the doting sister wrote Love you Bhai and salute to your intelligence I miss you every moment But I know you are a part of me now You have become as integral as my breath Sharing a few books recommended by him Let s live him by being him SushantIsAlive WeAreSushant SSRs fans showered Shwetas post with love One fan wrote “This is beautiful Di 🥰🤍 Yes we have 2 keep him alive he hasnt gone anywhere he will always alive in our hearts amp souls The best quality in him was to be very positive and to be a person who never said anything bad to anyone or even thought off and this is the reason he is even there today and there are millions of ppl fighting for him today WeareSushant SushantIsLove❤️ JusticeForSushant️SinghRajputSinghRajput Another fan wrote “A very emotional n beautiful message shared 💗 Also join the movement amp be vocal in the fight for JusticeForSushant️SinghRajputSinghRajput 🙏 Your voice as sister echoes thousand times greater than our voice🙏 3Years Of Injustice To Sushant Meanwhile a third fan commented “Legends never die 🙏 14 JUNE BLACK DAY 💔💔💔 The actor who made an excellent transition from television to Bollywood died on June 14 2020 The actor s death shocked the entire nation and the inquiry into the case to determine the cause of death dominated national headlines for months after his death Despite the fact that the actor died nearly three years ago his family fans and friends remember him lovinglyAlso read Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput He was a pure soul couldn t bear industry politics