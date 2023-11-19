Hyderabad: With a total of 84 candidates, the 2023 pageant aims to dethrone American R'Bonny Gabriel, last year's winner. There have been several contestants who have demonstrated their potential to be strong contenders for this year's coveted title. Shweta Sharda, the 23-year-old representative from India, who successfully earned her spot in the semi-finals of Miss Universe 2023 after winning the Miss Diva Universe 2023 crown in August, was ousted following the swim wear round.

Hosts of the pageant

The beauty pageant is currently taking place at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador, San Salvador, marking the first time since 1975 that the country has hosted Miss Universe. Hosting this grand event in El Salvador is former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, who is joined by esteemed co-hosts Jeannie Mai and Maria Menounos. The caliber of these hosts adds an elite touch to the pageant.

Who is Shweta Sharda?

India is represented by Shweta Sharda, a 23-year-old who earned her place in Miss Universe 2023 after winning the Miss Diva Universe 2023 in August. This renowned international pageant features 84 women competing for the prestigious title, attracting global attention and upholding a long-standing tradition that celebrates beauty and intelligence in women. President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador will be in attendance at this year's contest.

What's new for Miss Universe 2023?

Miss Universe organizers are embracing inclusivity by including plus-sized contestants and allowing transgender women, married or single, as well as women over 30, to compete. These updated rules reflect the modern society's commitment to inclusiveness. Currently, the age limit for contestants is set at 20 years old, but changes for future editions are already scheduled.