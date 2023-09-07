Hyderabad: Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, had a fantastic opening day on September 7, 2023. Anushka plays a chef, while Navin plays a standup comedian who strikes an unusual bargain. The film marks Anushka return to the big screens after five long years with this comedy flick.

According to trade observers, the film, directed by Mahesh Babu P. and produced by UV Creations, was made on a massive budget of over Rs 50 crore. The film opened to great reviews as netizens took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their honest feedback online. Taking to X, a user wrote: "ENTERTAINING WATCH! I loved #MissShettyMrPolishetty throughout. The movie made me laugh at moments, love the innocence of the characters and most importantly feel the pain of Sidhu @NaveenPolishety! Kudos 2 entire team for pulling it off with ease. #MissShettyMrPolishettyReview."

Another one showering praise on the film tweeted: "Sweety 😘 #MissShettyMrPolishetty @MsAnushkaShetty ❤️ @UV_Creations #MissShettyMrPolishettyReview excellent first half with hilarious comedy."

The film's success was critical for lead actress Anushka Shetty, who is making her Telugu film debut after a five-year absence. Shetty is one of Telugu cinema's most influential and highest-paid actresses. She has appeared in a number of popular films, including Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The powerful combination of Anushka and Naveen, supported by an ensemble cast, brought their A-game to this film, winning them wonderful reviews and accolades from both audiences and critics. The film's wit, performances, and direction have all been acclaimed by critics. The Anushka Shetty-led film has also received praise from some of the industry's greatest names. Celebrities including as Chiranjeevi and Tollywood's Bahubali Prabhas have heaped praises on the film.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty also features Murali Sharma, Jayasudha, and Tulasi. The film is bankrolled by UV Creations, and released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

