Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is nothing short of a social media influencer. Amidst her popularity on the internet, online users have discovered a doppelganger of her. It's Mehak Arora, a digital artist from Mumbai whose most recent photos and videos have apparently reminded many social media users of Mira as both of them look quite the same.

After several people on the internet compared the digital creator to Mira Rajput, she posted a parody video on her Instagram handle. In the video, she resembles a lot like Mira. Even their hairstyles and jawlines are identical. The title of the video reads, "You look like Mira Rajput." Mehak can be seen imitating the phrases while saying, "OMG I never noticed. Thank you for this life-changing information."

Sharing the post, Mehak wrote, "Yeh sab kya bol rahe h. Dekho na!" and tagged Shahid Kapoor in it. Reacting to her post, a social media user wrote, "You don't look like her but be yourself, that's the most unique thing in the world." Another wrote, "Mira Rajput looks like every other basic North Indian chick with average features. I don’t see how thats a compliment."

On the other hand, a user commented, "I don't understand why people have to be so mean everywhere.. You do look like her.. And you're so pretty.." Another commented, "Don't know why people are trolling you, u look cute. And yes quite resembling." One more commented, ""Meko lga ap mira rajpur hi ho ? And i was like why is she saying that for herself🥹 and then i saw your name and i went like😱😱😱😱😱."