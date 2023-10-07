Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the Bollywood industry. The lovebirds often share glimpses of one another on their social media handles and never shy away from shelling out major couple goals. On Friday, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and set it ablaze with his latest string of pictures. The photos not only grabbed the attention of his fans but also garnered praise from his wife. Mira's comment on his post is hard to miss.

Sharing the pictures, Shahid wrote in the caption, "Kaala SHA kaala." The images feature Shahid sporting a black vest coat paired with matching pants while holding a black blazer in his hand. The Vivah actor flaunted his new coif and can also be seen wearing dark sunglasses in a few of the following slides from his latest set of pictures. The snapshots not only left his fans in awe but also had his wife gushing over his good looks. She commented, "Can you not look this hot…" Mira also shared Shahid's post on her Instagram Story and wrote, "I need this guy in my life."

Mira Rajput leaves flirty comment on hubby Shahid Kapoor's latest post in black outfit