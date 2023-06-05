MIMICRY ARTIST KOLLAM SUDHI DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Thrissur (Kerala): Popular Malayalam mimicry artist and cinema actor Kollam Sudhi died in a road accident near Kaipamangalam in Thrissur Monday morning. He was 39. After a show, Sudhi along with the other artists was travelling back home in a car, which collided with a goods carrier.

Kaipamangalam police confirmed that Kollam Sudhi was travelling in a car along with artists Binu Adimali, Ullas and Mahesh. The car collided with a goods carrier and all persons in the car got injured. Kollam Sudhi died at 4:30 am in a hospital while two others were transferred to a private hospital in Kochi for better treatment.

Kollam Sudhi had won hearts with his iconic mimicking of actor Jagadeesh earlier. However, he became a household name among Malayalam TV viewers after his entry to Star Magic. The artist's fan banters with co-contestants and his hilarious makeovers were hit among the fans. He was seen as a guest performer in many other comedy shows too. Not only he did stage shows and TV but was seen playing prominent roles in movies too.

In 2015, he made his film debut with the film 'Kanthari'. Later, he appeared in films like as 'Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan', 'Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan'. Kollam Sudhi is also well known to the audience through the mini screen. He also acted in several films, Kuttanadan Marpappa, Theetta Rappai, Vakathirivu, An International Local Story, Escape, Escape, and Swargathile Katturumbu. (With Agency Inputs)

