Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas shared a picture on Twitter to express his delight and admiration for Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The 2018 actor was clearly pleased after running into him at the gym. "I thought I knew the khel," Tovino exclaimed in the viral tweet adding, "Then I met the real khiladi !!"

Tovino's tweet revealed his awe and admiration for the Bollywood icon, leaving fans eagerly anticipating any future collaborations between the two exceptional actors. In the picture, Tovino Thomas and Akshay Kumar can both be seen showcasing their perfect physiques. Both the actors can be seen in fitted plain dark coloured t-shirts flashing their million dollar smiles.

Akshay and Tovino happened to meet in Hyderabad, where they are currently working on their respective upcoming projects. Akshay is currently filming Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, opposite Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, Tovino is involved in the production of his upcoming Pan-India film.

In terms of current and upcoming ventures, Akshay Kumar was most recently seen in Mission Raniganj, which was released on October 6. He's also set to star in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, and he's now working on a variety of projects, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, and Welcome to the Jungle.