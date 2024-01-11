Hyderabad: Following the box office triumph of Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif has now kickstarted promotions for Merry Christmas, her next movie co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. A special screening was arranged by the makers in anticipation of the film's January 12, 2024, premiere. The screening was attended by prominent figures in the entertainment business with rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur and Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina stealing the spotlight.

Makers of Merry Christmas organised a special screening for A-listers of the film fraternity. The red carpet was graced by celebrities and members of the film industry in their best avatars. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, the rumoured couple, were also photographed as they arrived at the screening.

The Dream Girl 3 actor arrived sporting a white salwar-kameez combo and exuded a desi queen aura. She looked lovely with her hair up and her makeup done subtly. On the other hand, the actor from The Night Manager wore a cap, casual trainers, a blue-checked shirt and formal trousers with a beige tone.

Moreover, rumoured lovebirds Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina were also spotted at the screening. Vedang showed up for the event in a simple white shirt paired with a brown jacket and matching trousers, while Khushi arrived in an all-blush pink outfit complete with a matching handbag. The two made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023.

Celebrities such as Mrunal Thakur, Kabir Khan, director Sriram Raghavan, producer Ramesh Taurani, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Neha Dhupia, Sunny Kaushal, Chunkey Panday, Aparshakti Khurana, Radhika Madan, Himesh Reshammiya, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and others attended the screening.