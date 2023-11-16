Hyderabad: The official release date for the thrilling film Merry Christmas, featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, has been postponed by the makers. The makers revealed a new movie poster and declared the new release date on Thursday. They took to Instagram to share the new poster.

Along with the poster, they wrote, "The eagerly awaited moment is almost upon us! #MerryChristmas will make your winter season more joyful on January 12, 2024." Consequently, Merry Christmas will now make its debut in theaters on January 12, 2024, instead of its previous release date of December 8, 2023.

In a joint statement provided by the makers, the team conveyed their profound affection for this project and their unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptionally remarkable cinematic experience. They said, "We have worked on this film with an immense amount of devotion, much like every filmmaker does. However, due to consecutive movie releases and the jam-packed last two months of 2023, we have arrived at the decision to extend the season of delight and present our film in theaters on January 12, 2024."

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas is a genre-defying tale from the director of Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun. It is guaranteed to be distinct from those films, just as they are distinct from one another. Furthermore, Merry Christmas has been filmed in two languages, featuring various supporting actors.